Scientist Johan Van Dongen Writes To Dr. Klugman

Dr. Klugman and Micro-surgeon/scientist Johan Van Dongen

It happens that Dr. Keith Klugman has published on Modernghana; “It Takes A Village To Raise, And Protect, A Child.” Within this publication, he discusses the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine PCV vaccine, used in the UK, which gives protection against 13 types of pneumococcal bacteria that all-cause pneumococcal disease.

But doctor, there are over 90 different types of pneumococcal bacteria, which cause a range of problems including ear infections and pneumonia (serious chest infections). Pneumococcal disease can also cause life-threatening conditions such as meningitis and septicemia (blood poisoning).

Vaccines have been produced to protect against the types that cause the most disease. The vaccine does not contain any live bacteria and cannot cause pneumococcal disease.

So doctor Klugman now you want to vaccinate every child in Africa, but do you know the differences between viruses and bacteria? Moreover, do you know what pneumonia bacteria causes most victims in Africa?

Have you ever heard of Pneumocystis Carinii Peumonia PCP? A secondary disease in HIV patients?

PCP is a kind of pneumonia caused by the Pneumocystis carinii germ. Most white people infected with this germ don't get pneumonia because their immune systems are healthy and strong. But African people (BLACKS) whose immune systems are weak because of HIV infection can get PCP.

PCP is less common than it used to be, but it's still the most common serious infection in people with advanced HIV disease in Africa.

Doctor Klugman if you get PCP, you probably will have fever, cough, trouble breathing or chest tightness but almost certain in Africa you will have HIV. And in western countries, they will say see your doctor right away if you have these symptoms.

Most cases are mild, but people with severe PCP may die if the infection isn't treated quickly. PCP is diagnosed by lab tests of fluid or tissue from your lungs. But doctor Klugman or whatever, in Africa they don't have money and have to walk for miles to receive medical attention.

And once they appear in hospitals without money they are sent away..... And die...!! Therefore, you think your vaccination will cure them or do the work of the hidden agenda? Doctor Klugman, please read, “Aids, Origin, Spread, and Healing..or let the one who reads Dutch translate what's in my book called "The Pleading Of The Ape..”

Bill Gates has two sides, the Good and the Ugly. The good side is being a philanthropist and the ugly side is his role by financing the US government global depopulation project which the victims are mostly from the third world countries.

Dr. Kugman, if you are truly sincere, you'll admit the medical crime the US government and Bill Gates have committed on the soil of Africa. Therefore, do you expect Africans or Ghanaians to trust your article? I will leave it to the Ghanaians to judge for themselves.