COCOBOD Deepens Close Ties With Adabraka Chiefs

The Chief Executive of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) Joseph Boahen Aidoo has paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Adabraka, the traditional landlords of the Head office building of COCOBOD.

The visit afforded him the opportunity to introduce himself to the chiefs of Adabraka and also establish cordial working relations between the Board, the chiefs and the entire Adabraka Community.

Mr Aidoo who was accompanied by some members of his management team, reiterated COCOBOD’s contribution to the growth of the country’s economy and added thatGhana could reap huge benefits from its cocoa by increasing local consumption at all levels.

He used the opportunity to call on Ghanaians to patronise more cocoa products to increase local consumption in order to reap the health and nutritional benefits.

He further assured the chiefs and elders of an open door policy to ensure the development of the community.

The Chief Executive later presented an amount of GHÈ¼15, 000, a carton of schnapps and assorted cocoa products to the chiefs and elders of the traditional council ahead of this year’s Homowo celebrations.

Welcoming the delegation, the Chief of Adabraka, Nii Tetteh Adjaben II, was full of praise describing the visit as historic. Nii Tetteh Adjaben II assured of his support to the team and acknowledged COCOBOD’s contribution to the growth of the Adabraka Community over the years.

The Chief appealed to the Board to assist the community with some developmental projects to enable them better the lives of the people in the community. He pledged his commitment to support the cocoa consumption program currently being undertaken by COCOBOD to ensure that most Ghanaians inculcate the habit of consuming cocoa.

A citation was presented to the management of COCOBOD for their contributions to the cocoa sector and Ghana as a whole.

