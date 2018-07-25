Kwesi Nyantakyi Is Not The Owner Of Midland Savings And Loans - Aide

Aide to the former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Sheikh Tophic Sienu has vehemently debunked reports in the media that embattled Midland Savings and Loans Company belongs to Kwesi Nyantakyi, insisting those reports are false and must be discarded.

He condemned a publication by mynewsgh claiming Mr. Nyantakyi is the owner of the Midland Savings and Loans Company.

The Savings and Loans Company has been in the news following a police brutality of a female customer causing widespread condemnation.

But, before Ghanaians could get over the barbaric act meted out to the trader, an online portal mynewsgh.com published a story claiming that, Midland Savings and Loans Company belonged to the embattled former President of GFA, Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi.

According to the story Kwesi Nyantakyi made reference to owning a savings and loans company in the Anas Number 12 video, thereby concluding that, the Midland Savings and Loans was the said financial institution.

But Sheikh Tophic has denied the claims.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, aide to Mr. Nyantakyi, Sheikh Tophic Sienu, categorically denied that, Midland Savings and Loans belonged to the former GFA President.

"It's not true that Midland Savings and Loans Company belongs to Kwesi Nyantakyi. It's just a concoction by the website and perhaps their own imagination. It's sad that the website could go ahead and publish such a story without cross-checking the facts," he said.

Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi

He described the story as false, unfounded and malicious, which is geared towards causing further disaffection for Mr Nyantakyi.

"The story is false, unfounded, malicious and wickedly geared towards causing further disaffection for the man," he added.

He categorically stated that, Mr Nyantakyi is not the owner of Midland Savings and Loans as being falsely circulated and he has no business contact or interest with the company.

Sheikh Tophic also added that there were allegation that First Allied Savings and Loans Limited, another savings and loans company belonged to Kwesi Nyantakyi, causing fear and panic with many people rushing to the bank to withdraw their monies.

“Similar reports were peddled around a few days after the Anas Exposé with claims that Nyantakyi is the owner of First Allied Savings and Loans. This is completely false and just orchestration of some people trying to attract more hatred for Nyantakyi forgetting it could affect the companies involved,” he noted.

Sheikh Tophic Sienu urged some section of the media to adhere to the basic ethics of journalism by reporting accurate stories and stop spewing lies and fabricated stories, which cannot be verified, against Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi.