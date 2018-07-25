Prosecute The President Before He Leaves Office – Alban Bagbin Suggests

Aspiring Presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin has said he will see to it that the indemnity clauses from the transitional provisions of the 1992 constitution is reviewed when his dream of becoming the President of Ghana comes to pass.

He said as Ghana practices multi-party constitutional democracy, reviews must be made in the constitution to rectify the indemnity clauses which insulate past military leaders from prosecution to enable the prosecution of heads of state not only when they are out of office but also when they are in office.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Boamah Darko on 'Maakye' on Hot93.9fm,monitored by Razzonline.com,the Second Deputy Speaker Of Parliament said:

"There are few things we got wrong in the 1992 constitution and I would want to change that because when we say we are practicing multi-party constitutional democracy, the rule of law but in our constitution now, we have exempted the leader(s) off the whole process of the rule of law and that exemption, I don't think is right... There should be reviews in our constitution, we should be able to prosecute our Presidents when they are in office, not out of office, they should be part of the law. We should make sure we focus on doing what is right, what is lawful and what is in the interest of the people. Even in other countries don't they prosecute their President(s) when they are in office?" He queried.

Section 34 of the indemnity clause of the transitional provisions provides protection for act or omission during the administration of the persons affiliated to the military regime. Over the years, there have been several calls by individuals and other civil society organizations for the indemnity clauses in the constitution to be expunged hence enabling coup makers to be subject to trial and prosecution.

Kindly watch the full interview in the video below!

