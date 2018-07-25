Experiences And Lessons Of ‘Our Day’, From An Old Primary School Student And Teacher

The Author

Around 11am today, the celebrations had just begun at home, with parents and neighbours cheering up the children. I just remembered how ‘Our Day’ was a stress releasing occasion: waking up early for numbers at school, the dictations, reading, punishments and many others were over. Again, the day told us that, there would be great enjoyments for us in the future, after all the struggles in school. Indeed, the ‘Our Day’ can be a day of hope, but that depends on the intentions people have for the celebration. On those days, we woke up very early without the help of anyone. Such days were for us, parents and teachers paid attention to us and usually prevented anything that would be uncomfortable to us.

Such occasions are short periods of enjoyment for the pupils and I believe parents also enjoy such days. Interestingly, they create some disappointments. After all the enjoyment, accountability follows. There were times the results were declared, I mean mentioning the positions of students just after enjoying. But in most cases, it is done on Thursday, a day after the celebration. I remember Mr Amoakota would take the list, starting from primary one to six. The first position and below the red line were the critical regions that everyone would want to hear. The tension was always felt by possible occupants of those positions.

But, is very common to find many people seriously struggling with formal education especially in the Junior high and Senior high schools, whilst a great number are unable to get the required results for tertiary education. As a result, many have to go and start life all over again in different areas such as going into apprenticeship and many others. A greater number of the victims without the capacity or desire to do other things lose hope and see that as the end of life, some end up on the streets. All of these problems occur because of the weak foundations we build for our students. Most of the primary school students, especially in rural communities find it difficult to read and write. We are sometimes deceived our children are doing good in school, because they are able to recite without knowing or understanding what they say.

I write this because I see most parents especially those in rural communities do not pay much attention to their children’s academic development, in the days before and after the ‘Our Day’. There is no problem with spending any amount of money on children on such occasions but we should be concerned with the purpose for the children in school as well.

How many times do we visit the young ones in their schools, to find out how they are performing and their challenges? Do we tell them to study for some minutes after school? I think we go to school to be thought, but we study better at home. Some students sometimes go to school without learning materials and many other challenges. So, are we sometimes not wasting resources? It should not just be seen as spending money on children because it is our responsibility, but an investment for their development for the benefit of society. Probably we buy the materials, but the problem results from poor monitoring. We have to check our students when they are going to school and do same when they come home.

Now, how does the issue of someone’s child become my issue?: the individual makes society. I suggest we think about these things again for our children.

God bless Mr. Amoakoata, Mr. Fosu, Mr. Donkor, Mr. Gunn, Mr. Korsah and all my teachers formerly at Tuobodom S.D.A Primary school.