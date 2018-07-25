ReZultz Advertising Partners M&C Saatchi Africa

M&C Saatchi Africa has announced plans to sign an agreement with ReZultz Advertising to be its affiliate in the Ghanaian market.

ReZultz Advertising will complement M&C Saatchi’s operations across Africa to offer bespoke integrated marketing solutions including advertising, digital and brand strategy.

ReZultz Advertising has more than ten (10) years of advertising experience in Ghana managing topnotch clients such as Enterprise Group, Wilmar, GHipss and DKT.

General Manager of ReZultz Advertising, Justin Darkwah said ReZultz’ robust growth and strategic outlook for the future is announcing its partnership with M&C Saatchi Africa.

“Without doubt this partnership would increase our competitive edge both locally and within the sub-region. But more importantly is the sharing of ideas and the sharpening of strategic thinking for Pan-African brands, especially in the fast paced digital world,” he stated.

The M&C Saatchi Africa’s Managing Director, Jason Cumming indicated that their strategy is to find the best in key markets and give it the necessary liberty and backing to thrive in a highly competitive space.

“Brutal Simplicity of Thought and an entrepreneurial spirit have been the keys to M&C Saatchi’s success. We are certain the insight ReZultz has of the local advertising industry would bring good to the partnership,” the MD noted.

ReZultz Advertising has many awards and recognitions for its exceptional performance in the marketing communications space in Ghana. In 2017, ReZultz Advertising was voted as the Advertising Agency of the Year 2017 by the Gong Gong Awards organised by the Advertising Association of Ghana.