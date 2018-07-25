DI Congratulates Dr. Kingsley Nyarko On His Appointment As Executive Secretary Of NAB

Executive Director of policy think tank Danquah Institute (DI), Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, has been appointed the Executive Secretary of the National Accreditation Board (NAB).

The NAB of Ghana is a government agency responsible for the regulation, supervision and accreditation of tertiary institutions in Ghana. It is an agency under the Ministry of Education.

It is against this bacground that the Danquah Institute has congratulated its Executive Director, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko.

According to a statement issued in Accra and signed by Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, the Chairman of the Governing Board of the DI, Dr. Nyarko has acquitted himself admirably well, discharged his responsibilities and duties effectively and also added significant contributions of DI to the national good hence he was confident that he will deliver at the NAB.

