DI Congratulates Dr. Kingsley Nyarko On His Appointment As Executive Secretary Of NAB
Raphael Nyame
Executive Director of policy think tank Danquah Institute (DI), Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, has been appointed the Executive Secretary of the National Accreditation Board (NAB).
The NAB of Ghana is a government agency responsible for the regulation, supervision and accreditation of tertiary institutions in Ghana. It is an agency under the Ministry of Education.
It is against this bacground that the Danquah Institute has congratulated its Executive Director, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko.
According to a statement issued in Accra and signed by Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, the Chairman of the Governing Board of the DI, Dr. Nyarko has acquitted himself admirably well, discharged his responsibilities and duties effectively and also added significant contributions of DI to the national good hence he was confident that he will deliver at the NAB.
Read full statement here:
CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR APPOINTMENT AS THE EXECUTIVE SECRETARY OF THE NATIONAL ACCREDITATION BOARD
The Governing Board of the Danquah Institute congratulates you on your appointment as the Acting Executive Secretary of the National Accreditation Board. Since your appointment as the Executive Director of the Institute on July 1, 2017, you have acquitted yourself admirably well, discharged your responsibilities and duties effectively and added significantly to the contributions of DI to the national good.
We are most grateful to you for your strong leadership within this short time in shaping the future direction of the Institute and are very confident you will excel at your new office, adding immensely to the transformation agenda being pursued by the President and government, most especially promoting quality education delivery and standards in our tertiary institutions.
We wish you very well. Signed Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko Acting Chair (Governing Board)
"The greatest end in life is not
knowledge but action on what is
known"
