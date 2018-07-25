It Takes A Village To Raise, And Protect, A Child

The story of human progress is one of collectives. Realizing our greatest achievements, overcoming our most challenging obstacles, and telling humanity’s shared story has always relied on one common denominator: collaboration. We are at our strongest when our neighbors can rely on us just as we rely on them.

The infamous African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child,” is absolutely true. There is nowhere that this sense of community, of common responsibility, is stronger than Africa. As African citizens, we draw our strength from each other.

Despite the collective power of our communities, some challenges are still incredibly daunting. When faced with a widespread public health issue like pneumonia, for instance, it is easy to feel overwhelmed. The statistics speak for themselves: pneumonia is the leading cause of childhood mortality in Africa, responsible for 17% of deaths in children under the age of five, and causes nearly 1 million child deaths globally every year.

It can sometimes feel as though our efforts are helpless and that one person cannot make a difference to such an enormous problem. But there is strength in numbers: individuals receiving vaccines, when taken as a collective, can have a huge impact on our ability to protect the people around them from pneumonia. It is this strength in numbers that underpins one of our most effective tools against pneumonia: herd protection.

Herd protection is a form of protection that occurs when a significant number of people in a population receive a vaccine and the immunized group provides a measure of protection for the rest of the community (or herd). In simple terms, the cycle of passing pneumonia from one person to another is broken when enough people receive the vaccine and therefore protects those are not immunized. This uses the community itself as a tool to fight infectious disease, drawing on our collective strength to protect those among us who are more vulnerable from getting sick, like newborn babies, the elderly, or those with health conditions. Herd protection is particularly crucial to protect people who are hard to reach with vaccines such as people living in remote areas, those experiencing natural disasters, or in zones suffering armed conflict.

The key to unlocking herd protection against pneumonia is the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, or PCV for short. In 2009, we celebrated as Gambia, Rwanda and South Africa became the first African nations to introduce the PCV. Fast forward to today and 35 countries across the continent are ensuring that vulnerable populations are protected from pneumonia by the PCV, which is fantastic progress. But we know there is still significant work to be done.

Introducing a vaccine is an important but on the first step to defeating the disease. Thanks to the World Health Organization and UNICEF’s immunization coverage estimates, we have a clearer picture than ever before of the challenges that lie ahead. Globally, PCV had been introduced in 135 countries by the end of 2017 and global coverage was estimated at just 44 percent. Those numbers are pretty good butI know we can achieve better coverage if we work together.

In South Africa, PCV has been successfully introduced, and in just nine years over two thirds of the population have been vaccinated. While this is cause for celebration in some respects, a coverage rate of 69 percent still leaves over 30 percent of the country unprotected from the disease. In this way, accurate data and figures are enormously important to lay out the challenge when tackling pneumonia.

Here’s a statistic that should inspire hope: herd protection can be induced if just two thirds of children under 5 are immunized against pneumonia. That means that if two out of every three African children are vaccinated against the disease, we can protect the continent from pneumonia. This is an ambitious but achievable vaccine coverage rate and would helphundreds of thousands more children every year to grow up health and strong to fulfil their potential. It takes a village not only to raise a child, but to protect them.

While herd protection might hold the keys to containing the spread of pneumonia, there is no substitute for getting vaccinated to ensure protection. To create truly continent-wide protection, we must aim for each and every child to receive the PCV. To return to the South African example, our efforts must now focus on the 31 percent who have not been vaccinated against pneumonia.

In April, we celebrated the eighth annual African Vaccination Week. The theme for this year’s advocacy week was ‘Vaccines work, do your part!’, which sums up the fundamental principle behind herd protection perfectly. When we each do our part, not just for ourselves but for our neighbor, our village, our country, and our continent, we can defeat pneumonia. Closing the immunization gap is the final piece of the puzzle.

In keeping with the trajectory of human progress, our strength is in numbers, in our collective power. Africa’s greatest tool is its people: let’s put it to use to save children across the continent.

Dr Keith Klugman is the director for pneumonia at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation