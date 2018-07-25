modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Simple Proof: Christianity Is A Deception!!...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
42 minutes ago | Obituaries

Allan Paintsil's Mother Passes On

Ghanaian Chronicle

The former Central Regional Chronicle Correspondent, Mr David Allan Paintsil, currently working as the Assistant Director at the Central Regional Coordinating Council (CRCC), Cape Coast, has lost his mother, Obaapayin Aba Foba, aka Aba Akyere.

Burial arrangements will be announced later.

quot-img-1Without obstacles there cannot be miracle; and without challenges there cannot be changes

By: Neequaye Edward quot-img-1
body-container-line