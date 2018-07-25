The former Central Regional Chronicle Correspondent, Mr David Allan Paintsil, currently working as the Assistant Director at the Central Regional Coordinating Council (CRCC), Cape Coast, has lost his mother, Obaapayin Aba Foba, aka Aba Akyere.
Burial arrangements will be announced later.
Allan Paintsil's Mother Passes On
