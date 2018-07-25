8,000 Teachers To Be Engaged Under FREE SHS

President Akufo-Addo has assured the nation that his government would find imaginative ways to efficiently manage the increasing Senior High School (SHS) admissions due to the introduction of the fee-free policy.

According to him, over 90,000 students had access to Senior High School education in 2016 and that the figure is expected to hit 180,000 this academic year.

The intervention has brought huge relief to parents and created opportunity for every Ghanaian child to receive SHS education. The president, therefore, appealed to parents to allow their children to go to school.

Addressing the chiefs and people in the Wa Municipality as part of his official working visit to the Upper West Region, Nana Addo said “we are fulfilling our promise and we are making it clear that SHS education is free and is here to stay in Ghana forever and ever”.

He said the government was eager to ensure that there was quality and that was why over 8,000 more teachers would be employed to take care of this additional number of students.

He had earlier performed a ceremony to signal the start of work on the Wa-Han-Tumu road. Accompanying him were the Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister for Interior, Mr. Ambrose Derry, Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister for Regional Reorganisation and Development, Mr. Dan Botwe, the Regional Minister, Mr Alhassan Suleman, the Deputy Regional Minister, Mr Amidu Chinnia, the Deputy Road Minister, Mr. Anthony Karbo and the Minister for Justice and other government officials.

The President said the road would be completed within one year and emphasised that, “this is not some election year machinery of a sort to come and deceive you – that is not what I am doing”.

Touching on the “Planting for Food and Jobs” (PFJ) programme, he said about 30,000 farmers in the region had benefited from the distribution of improved seedling, subsidised fertilizers and extension service support.

He said they had targeted to increase the number of farmers under the programme from 100,000 to 500,000 this year.

President Akufo-Addo added that, “If we are able to complete the dams and ensure that there is water for the farmers, for the first time in the history of our country, we are going to have all year farming and you are going to see the difference in the northern regions of our country”.

President Nana Akufo-Addo also stated the resolve of the government to build the necessary infrastructure in the region to boost the agricultural sector in the area is on course.

He said it was unacceptable that 60 years after independence, farmers in the three regions of the north could not engage in all-year farming due to the lack of requisite agricultural infrastructure.

This, he said, would make a difference in the lives of farmers – their incomes and food production levels, adding, “We have a programme for the development and transformation of Ghana, those who want to see, can see what is going on.”

In an interview with the Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Mrs. Mavis Hawa Koomson, she said the one-village one-dam was one of the priority areas under the Implementation of Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) – an innovative development approach through which government had allocated the cedi equivalent of one million dollars to each of the 275 constituencies for investment in priority infrastructure projects.

She said the IPEP would facilitate the construction of many small dams and dugouts across the three regions, whose main economic activity was farming, but commonly known to experience long months of dry season, every year.

“The one-village one-dam initiative will, therefore, see a multipurpose water storage facility to be constructed in valleys with close proximity to rivers or streams and with the capacity to capture rain water during the raining season,” she added.

The Overlord of the Waala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo, applauded the President for the various interventions and programmes.