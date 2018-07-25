Police Officers Warned: 'Don't Interfere In Client-Customer Matters'

The Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP George Alex Mensah has warned personnel serving at the various banks not to interfere with operations, especially management-customer relations.

According to him, personnel are only to respond to issues that might disturb or breach the peace and that, they should not hesitate to call for backup or re-enforcement if the need arises. DCOP Mensah also urged those serving at places other than banks to exhibit same attitude to avoid police-public frictions.

His advice was in response to a recent assault on Madam Patience Osarfo at the banking hall of Midland Savings and Loan limited by a police officer, Fredrick Amanor Skalla.

The Regional Commander, motivating his valiant men and women, drawn from Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Motorbike Patrol Unit, Counter Terrorism Unit and Operations of the Region, as part of their routine morning briefing, urged them to exhibit high professional standards.

Though the personnel are briefed on daily basis, yesterday's activity was different, due to recent attacks on the police, which have demotivated them.

Fearing that their demoralised spirits might affect the performance of their work, the commander encouraged them to read and make use of the Police Service code of conduct and Service Instruction book, to serve as their guiding principle.

He advised them not to be discouraged with the recent happenings, since they have a duty to perform to ensure that Accra and Ghana are safe, saying “the police cannot sit down just because something bad has happened, so the moral should not go down. This should rather challenge us to keep up to our game to make sure that we do what is right all the time.”

Though sections of the public have raised concerns about the training of the police, the commander responded that in situations like this, everyone is entitled to his or her own opinion and that the police have accepted them in good faith.

Reacting to an incident that nearly led to the lynching of a police officer in Accra on Monday, this week, he reiterated: “The police service is not going to allow this to discourage us from performing our function.

“We shall continue to deliver peace and peaceful societies to the people of Ghana because that is what we are supposed to do.”

He, however, doubted if the public was trying to be lawless or would like to take the law into their own hands, as both parties need each other in terms of collaboration.

“Some section of the public may want to take the laws into their own hands, but that should not be allowed. We don't want to move into the barbaric state where only the strongest survive and the weakest will be eliminated …that will not be allowed at all,” DCOP Mensah said.

He promised that the service would continue to engage their personnel but will severely punish those who will flout the law.

On the arrest and firing of arms, he advised his men and women not to use much force, unless suspects are not cooperating.

He, however, warned that though they have a discretion on the use of fire arm, they will answer for any misjudgement.

Chief Superintendent (C/Supt) Kwesi Ofori, Commander of Operations, on his part charged the public to be law abiding and should also have respect for the police to enable them (police) offer maximum protection.

“Therefore, we have a symbiotic relationship, so we should respect each other. The police are for the public because we are paid by the taxpayers' money, but sometimes we need to be each other's keeper”, C/Supt Kwesi Ofori adviced.