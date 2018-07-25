NGO Focuses On Safe Disposal Of Agro-Chemical

Some research reports issued in the past by some Health and Environment oriented Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Institutions have revealed a link between the pollution of water bodies and the improper disposal of agro-chemical containers by farmers.

In 2015, the Northern Presbyterian Agriculture Services conducted a research in some districts in the Upper East Region which revealed that some 15 farmers died as a result of improper disposal and re-use of empty agro-chemical at home.

In an attempt to end the pollution of water bodies and possible poisoning through the disposal and re-use of emptied agro-chemical containers, an NGO in the Upper East Region, Youth Harvest Foundation, has begun an Advocacy Campaign on the safe disposal of agro-chemical containers.

The campaign seeks to promote sustainable environment and prevent water and environmental pollution through the disposal of agro-chemical containers, as well as food poisoning through the re-use of the agro-chemical containers by farmers and members of their households.

Project Officer of the Youth Harvest Foundation, Raphael Asuure, at a media engagement, noted that the Advocacy Campaign is aimed at ensuring a safe sustainable environment through the appropriate handling and disposal of agro-chemical containers in the Upper East Region.

The Advocacy Campaign will be implemented in two municipalities and two districts in the Upper East Region, being Kassena-Nankana and Bawku Municipalities and the Bongo and Kassena-Nankana West Districts.

According to Mr. Asuure, research conducted by the Youth Harvest Foundation revealed that about 82 per cent of farmers, who use agro-chemical in their work, do not dispose of the empty containers safely.

Mr. Asuure noted that the best way to dispose of agro-chemical containers was to burn them in an incinerator, and in the event that the farmers do not have incinerators, they can bury them in deep holes.

He also called on rural farmers to desist from using emptied agro-chemical containers for storing food and drinking water, since they can have adverse effects on them due to the traces of chemicals that may be left in the small cavities at the bottom or sidelines of the containers.