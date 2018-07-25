Police MTTD Receives Raincoats

To enable personnel of the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU) and the National Patrols Department (NPD) effectively discharge their duties without any interferences during this rainy season, Global Sky Security, an electronically based high- technology security business organization, has donated 200 pieces of raincoat to the Police Administration to support its services.

This was after one of the management of the security companies that have specialized in Physical Security Assessment, Train Security Guards, CCTV Installation and Monitoring Service, Security Patrol, Door Guards, and others, had recently spotted a police MTTU personnel directing traffic when it was raining at the Abeka Lapaz intersection.

Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) received 160 pieces of the raincoat while personnel of the National Patrols Department received 60 pieces.

Presenting the raincoats to personnel of the National Patrols Department, Victoria Aidoo, head of administration of Global Sky Security, said for effective policing to be delivered during this rainy season, the service must be aided with the necessary tools and equipment.

She said in some areas, without raincoats, the police leave their duty post to seek shelter when it is raining but most of the hard-working personnel are often seen in the rains serving the citizenry; they need to be supported.

“This is our own small way of helping the police protect the citizenry and we urge other corporate bodies to also support the police in their own way,” she added.

The director in charge of the National Patrols Department, Superintendent Joseph Atsu Dzineku, who received the items, in a statement, thanked Global Sky Security for supporting the police NPD with the raincoats.

He said the raincoats would go a long way to help personnel work more effectively even during the rainy seasons.

“We are going to add this to the number of raincoats we have; we will ensure that any personnel deployed during rainy hours get a raincoat to support himself,” he added.

Superintendent Emmanuel Adu Boahen, staff officer of the MTTD, who received the items on behalf of the unit from Ms Nafisa Leonards, General Manager of the company, also thanked Global Sky for the items donated.