Anas: Scrutiny Of My Work Will Make Me Better

Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has welcomed the scrutiny of his undercover investigations, saying, 'It is a way to guarantee my work stands the test of time'

Anas said conducting investigations of such nature required thorough processes, which made his work cumbersome, and that, he was still going through rigorous process to guarantee his work stood legal scrutiny and also ensuring his safety.

He was speaking at a media summit organized by Webster University Ghana and EAA Production on the theme; 'RelmagineGH2018: stories, standards and struggle,' at the Webster Ghana campus.

The summit was attended by journalists, media owners, Faculty of Communications from several institutions as well as students and a cross section of the public.

Anas said he risked his life in the line of duty and went through numerous legal tussles, but all that rather strengthened him, and that, his experience would help the development of investigative journalism in the country.

Ms Christa Sanders, the Campus Director of Webster University Ghana, said the University's desire was to provide a platform for intellectual discussion and offer a unique opportunity to debate investigative journalism with one of the most renowned investigative journalists of the African continent.

She said as an institution, Webster University's Media Communication course is designed to equip students with the necessary skill to effectively design and execute their own journalistic investigations.

She expressed the hope that the media summit would lead to a deeper understanding of the practice of investigative journalism and inspire even more students to consider the profession.

'We are incredibly honoured to have Mr Anas and Professor Esther Armah, Adjunct Lecturer at the University to take the centre stage tonight.

'We thank them for allowing us to be part of this important platform as we train our students on what it really means to be a 'game changer' and to make a true difference in society through the lens of the journalism profession,' she said.

Prof. Armah, moderator of the media summit, presented a comprehensive history of investigative journalism, its industry, how it functions, where it fails and how it can be strengthened for its future.

GNA

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA