Family Of Victim Of Atwima-Kwawoma Police Shooting Seeks Justice

Family of a 2- year-old man shot by police during litigation over a piece of land at Kwawoma in the Atwima –Kwawoma district, is seeking justice.

The victim, Frank Adjei Boadi, told Nhyira FM, he was attacked by16 well built men whille working on a building foundation who also made away with his tools.

Together with some witnesses, Frank went to the Kwawoma Palace to file a formal complaint.

But upon reaching the palace, a sub-chief called the police to arrest them. The town folks resisted and created a chaotic scene at the palace.

In the midst of the chaos, one of the police personnel identified as Eugene, shot him in the leg.

Another person was also injured by a broken louver glass in the process.

The victim's mother, Diana Osei Owusu said when she tried to seek justice from the police she was told she's lucky her son did not die.

She wants justice for her son.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Region Police Command says it has launched investigations into the matter.