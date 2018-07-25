Health Matters: Regular Physical Inspection Could Save Your Baby - Midwife

A Ghanaian midwife; Madam Abigail Adjei has called on nursing mothers to pay attention to their babies and subject them to regular inspection.

Madam Adjei explains that because babies cannot express themselves to enable parents know what is wrong with them, it is important to pay special attention to the baby.

She said mothers should take time to physically inspect the mouth, eyes, ears, nose, skin, head, genitals and anus of their babies.

“Mothers should check for various form of rashes, discoloration, bumps, wounds and unusual liquid discharges”, she explained.

She told Bernard Buachi of rawgist.com that mothers are the first point of detection and any failure of the mother to detect a developing health threat may end up threatening the life of the baby.

Madam Abigail Adjei, currently with the Ankaase Methodist Hospital has embarked on a mission to educate pregnant and nursing mothers on matters of health and the safety of their offspring.