Delegates At ITU Regional Development Forum Visit NCA-CERT And Monitoring Facilities



Delegates were full of praise for the investment Ghana has made in the telecommunication space

A number of countries indicate willingness to pay technical visit to the NCA

Accra, 24th July, 2018 – Dignitaries and delegates at the International Telecommunications Union’s Regional Development Forum for the African Region have toured various facilities of the National Communications Authority (NCA).

Numbering over sixty (60) telecommunication regulators, investors and policy makers from across the Africa region, they included Mr. Brahima Sanou, the Director of the Telecommunications Development Bureau and Mr. Andrew Rugege, Director for the ITU African Regional Office.

The delegates toured the NCA CERT and the Central Monitoring Centre. Hosting them, the Director General, Mr. Joe Anokye, briefed the members on the various installations the NCA has in place as it executes its regulatory mandate. He indicated that the Authority is adhering to the tenets of its mandate and the law that established the Authority in putting in places various facilities to ensure the enforcement of regulations. “We are focused to become a world class regulator and that involves a lot of work – work that the very capable team we have here at the NCA and the dynamic leadership of the Minister of Communications are more than capable to deliver”, he said.

At the NCA CERT, delegates were briefed on the need for an industry CERT. They were informed that the NCA CERT operates under the National CERT and is charged with the responsibility to protect the NCA and its stakeholders, including licensees or entities and infrastructure within the Telecommunications Sector from computer and cyber related incidences by responding to computer security incidents, reporting on vulnerabilities and promoting effective IT security practices within the NCA and the industry.

At the Central Monitoring Centre, the ITU-RDF delegates were taken through some other various monitoring installations which helps the NCA perform its regulatory functions. These include the Network Monitoring System (monitoring mobile network operators’ Quality of Service) and the Broadcast Monitoring (checks if TV and FM Radio operators comply with their Authorisation conditions regarding spectrum and quality of broadcast).

Another monitoring system which the delegates familiarised themselves with was the Common Platform, a joint monitoring system for the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Finance. They were taken through the four (4) modules of the CP, namely; the Mobile Money Module, the Revenue Assurance Module, the Traffic Monitoring Module and the Fraud Management (SIM BOX Tracking and Geo-location) Module.

In attendance were the two (2) Deputy Ministers for Communications, Hon. George Andah and Hon. Vincent Odotei-Sowah.

Delegates expressed their appreciation for being introduced to and exposed to systems which enhanced a Telecommunications Regulator’s ability to ensure compliance within the industry for the benefit of all stakeholders, including consumers. Following a similar tour at the recently commissioned Type Approval laboratory.

The experience of both tours impressed a number of delegates from various countries who expressed their intentions to visit the NCA to study the systems and their roll outs. “ We are thoroughly impressed with what Ghana is doing; you will usually expect such installations and regulatory establishments to be in the advanced countries but here we are right here in Africa, and we will come back to learn more from you”, one of the delegates said.

Mr. Anokye indicated that a team will be established to plan and execute various trainings and visits to the Authority as part of efforts at sharing knowledge and improving on communication practice across the continent.

Itu Delegates Visit Nca Tower-55

Itu Delegates Visit Nca Tower-55

Itu Delegates Visit Nca Tower-77

Itu Deletages Visit Nca