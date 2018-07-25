Laboratory Created Viruses As A Catalyst To Spread Diseases

The easiest ways to spread diseases are through food, water, blood transfusion, drugs, and vaccines

As opposed to animals, human beings have defense mechanisms against retroviruses in the blood, for example, the C4-complementary system in saliva, mother's milk and possibly in tears against HIV.

This is the reason few HIV alone cannot produce a disease in a healthy human organism. An infection hardly ever occurs in contact with HIV and even if a virus should nestle down in the body, this is by means the starting point of an illness.

Other factors would have to be added which reduce the body's defense mechanisms retroviruses. Even research scientists talking of a natural outbreak of Aids, state that HIV-infection generally is preceded by immunosuppression.

First, the complementary system, among others, would have to be immobilized in order to allow the virus to become embedded and the disease to developed.

Mycotoxins and measles viruses pave the way

Among the natural substances and influences which reduce the forces of defense, we can cite mycotoxins together with a series of microbes, including measles viruses. Other viruses and parasites trigger off a contrary effect in the body, almost without exception.

By boosting the production of interferon, the contribute towards screening the organism from additional infections. Mycotoxins, measles, Epstein-Barr virus, Cytomegaloviruses, and Herpes viruses all played a significant part in the spread of Aids diseases.

Mode of action of mycotoxins

The growing of fungus, which increases the production of mycotoxins, is supported by coll humid climate. But today, the mycotoxin Aflatoxin can be proved in East-Africa and South-East Asia in increased amounts.

Aflatoxin, a substance from the Aspergillus fumigatus fungus, led to severe diarrhea and inflammation of the cornea and conjunctiva of the eyes during experiments on turkeys. In human beings, the administration of small quantities led to diarrhea coccidiosis.

Deficiencies in resistance become worse and Candida albicans fungus spread Kwashiorkor, a disease of children in South Africa, Zimbabwe, South-East Africa, Nigeria, Liberia, Thailand, uttering as swelling of the body by the collection of fluid caused by it.

One of the most significant effects of Aflatoxin is that it impairs some immunoreactions. Despite an increase in antibody formation, it suppresses the production of non-specific humoral resistive substances, especially of C4 and interferon and prevents phagocytosis, rhymes growth, and cell-mediated immunity.

The Zearalenone mycotoxin causes diarrhea and in horses also leads to the cerebral disease leukoencephalopathy. Other mycotoxins trigger off a weakening of the immunosystem when given in minute quantities. Fungus leads to an inflammation of the bronchi.

The toxic substances of fungus which are particularly resistant to temperature and weather-conditions, characteristically suppress the defense mechanisms for a short-term, among other things. Agents are able to settle in the now defenseless body, whereas previously, they would never have had the opportunity to do so.

Other agents which have already penetrated the body and are hiding in the macrophages, now have the opportunity of reproducing. The consequences are can be diarrhea and impaired movement, serious damage to the brain, liver, decomposition of lymphocytes and in medium-term cancer of the liver.

The susceptibility to mycotoxins is different from person to person and it is greater among younger people than in adults.