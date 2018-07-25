We lost elections because we imposed unpopular candidates – Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that Peoples Democratic Party lost most of past elections because unpopular candidates were imposed on the electorate.

Speaking ahead of the 2019 general elections, Jonathan called on politicians not to yield to any form of negative influence by godfathers.

He also urged political godfathers to yield to people's yearning in preparation for 2019, and advised them to steer clear of anti-party activities.

Jonathan gave the advice when he received Senator Philip Gyunka, who visited him in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that though there was nothing wrong with having godfathers, they should not be clogs in the wheel of progress.

“In politics, if you have a son or anybody and you know the person cannot lead the party to victory, and you are sending the person because you are hoping for something, then you do not like the party.

“If you like the party you, will ask your son to work with the person that you believe can win elections.

“We lost most of these elections because of this issue of imposition of people that are not acceptable to the public,” he said.

Jonathan also said that sacrificing competence and efficiency on the altar of interest was counterproductive.

Credit: punchng.com