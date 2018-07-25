Atwima Mponua Assembly Provides Start-Up Equipment For Disabled



From Ernest Best Anane .

The Atwima Mponua District Assembly in the Ashanti has acquired startup equipment from to 2% disability share of the Common fund to about 75 persons living with disabilities in the district.

Some of the items included deep freezers, fufu pounding machine, wheel chairs, sewing machines and crotchet, worth GHc100,000.

Mr. Williams Darko, the District Chief Executive who presented the items to the beneficiaries at a durbar at Nyinahin said the gesture was to help empower them to improve their standards of living.

He commended NPP government under H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for increasing the disability fund and also review the process of disbursing funds.

The DCE affirmed that, the government is committed to support persons living with disabilities, to ensure that they live decently.

Mr. Adjei Boateng, the district Chairman of the Disabled Association, expressed their profound appreciation to government through the Assembly for the kind gesture.

He said the equipment would go a long way to ensure that most of them desist from begging for alms along the roads and become productive and contribute their quota to the development of the country.

Mr. Boateng pleaded with the Assembly to extend the initiative to benefit the majority of persons living with disabilities, as an avenue to eliminate poverty among the disabled in the society.

Pix: DCE Darko assisting a beneficiary in a wheel chair