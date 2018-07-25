Jachie Youth Petition Otumfuo For A Chief



From Ernest Best Anane .

The youth and opinion leaders of Jachie in the Bosomtwe District of Ashanti region have appealed to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, to ensure that a legitimate chief is installed for the community.

Mr. Akwasi Adu, spokesperson for the youth, at a press briefing, expressed worry about the absence of a chief for the town five years after the demise of Nana Baffuor Kwaku Amoateng in 2013.

According to him, the development has stalled with the absence of a substantive chief and noted that the palace is currently weedy.

The youth leader alleged that Nana Afia Konadu Pankyie and Nana Osei Bonsu, the Queen mother and Abontedomhene respectively, have capitalised on the absence of a chief and selling parcels of land without rendering account to the people.

Reacting to the allegations, Nana Osei Bonsu, the Abontendomhene of Jachie, stated that Nananom have not neglected the palace as is being claimed by the youth.

He said the palace is under the care of a caretaker who travelled recently.

The chief rubbished the allegation of sale of lands and that the Asantehene has directed that the sale of lands be stopped until further notice, to which they have complied.

He said, however, that there are families who own lands and they cannot be restrained from selling their lands to prospective developers.