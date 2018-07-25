Great Commission Church International Inaugurates Executive And National Councils

The Executive Council and the Ghana National Council of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI) has been inaugurated to steer the affairs of the Church for the next five years.

The inaugural ceremony, which took place in Accra, was conducted on behalf of the Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Professor Kwadwo Nimfour Opoku Onyinah, by Apostle Yaw Adjei Kwarteng, an Executive Council Member of The Church of Pentecost.

The GCCI Executive Council, which would see to the administration of the Church globally is under the Chairmanship of Apostle Joseph Felix Kwesi Mensah.

With Apostle Prof Samuel Asuming-Brempong, Ghana National Council Chairman and Apostle Prosper Y. Nove, Togo National Council Chairman serving as Vice Chairmen.

Other members of the GCCI Ghana National Council are Reverend Godson Gbloe, second Vice Chairman, Finance and Administration; Reverend Ben Larry Nayo, Director Finance Administration; and Rev Charles S. K. Akasreku, Director Ministries.

The rest are Rev Alexander Obeng Oguamenah, Director Personnel; Rev Samuel Arthur, Director, Evangelism and Rev Alex Boakye-Yiadom, Director, Church Life.

The Togo National Council, would however be inaugurated at a later date in Lome.

Speaking on the theme 'Keep The Faith', Apostle Adjei Kwarteng urged Church leaders to practice and teach sound biblical doctrines.

'My main charge for the Church leaders is that they must uphold the doctrines of the church that was given to us by early church. That they should ensure that everything they do should be biblically based. And that they should preach holiness,' he said.

'These days all messages that are being preached are prosperity messages - how to get money, how to prosper.….. It is good to prosper, but that is not the message that God gave to us to preach,' he said.

He urged the leaders of the church to uphold the doctrines of the Church, to preach holiness, the fear of the Lord and to ensure that their members live according to what the bible says.

He said the Church of God was under serious assault, since many things that were going on in the house of God could not pass the test of the bible.

He said some songs on the airwaves, which were being classified as gospel songs were in reality not gospel songs.

'How will you seek occultic powers for promotion of gospel songs,' Apostle Adjei Kwarteng quizzed.

Apostle Adjei Kwarteng, who is also the Hohoe Area Head of The Church of Pentecost, commended the leadership of GCCI for being men of integrity.

Apostle Mensah said Jesus after his death, burial and resurrection over 2000 years ago, was still the world's greatest leader.

He said Jesus took ordinary fishermen and turned them into world class leaders of the world's greatest religion (Christianity); stating that 'It means that if Christians would live like Jesus, not only shall we be stars in leadership, but we shall give the world integrity, faithfulness at work, at home, in school, in the offices; everybody can see Christlike people and give God the glory for them'.

He said what the world needs now was better Christians - Christians who live their lives like Jesus Christ.

In fulfilling the Great Commission, Apostle Mensah urged Christians to win souls and disciples for Jesus Christ.

Apostle Mensah also outlined his vision for the GCCI for the next five years; which include Leadership Training at all levels of the Church.

Apostle Prof Asuming-Brempong expressed his sincere gratitude to the Almighty God for how far he had brought them together as a Church.

He urged Christians to pay heed to the word of God; affirming that everyone would one day give account of what God had entrusted into their care.

He also advised Christians to give their lives fully to God and to do his (God's) work whole heartedly.

The GCCI, started in Ghana in April 1991, by seven-founding fathers, namely Apostles: Mensah, Prof Asuming-Brempong, Komla Ebenezer Hagan, Samuel Vincent Ansah, Derek Sarpong, Richard Kwami Adanu and Joseph Kwabena Antwi.

GNA

By Iddi Yire, GNA