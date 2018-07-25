International Disability Alliance Wants CRPD To Be Implemented In All Countries

Ms Ana Lucia Arellano, Chairman of the International Disability Alliance has urged governments around the world to put in place a compliance policy on the Convention of the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD)

She said the CRPD must be implemented in every place, “It should be implemented in every valley and on every mountain, in villages and in cities, we need to focus on this long neglected area.”

“When disabled people are included in the development process, great things happen,” Ms Arellano said at the Global Disability Summit, the first ever international summit on disability.

The Global Disability Summit aims at ensuring the rights, freedom, dignity and inclusion for all persons with disabilities.

The Summit jointly organized by the International Disability Alliance, the Department For International Development (DFID) and the Kenyan government brought together many Disabled Persons Organizations across the globe as well as government officials all over the world.

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disability aims at changing attitudes and approaches to persons with disabilities. There is a CRDP Committee that monitors the implementation of the convention

Ghana’s Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ms Otiko Afisah Djaba who spoke on the topic: “From Isolation to Inclusion: Disability Inclusive Infrastructure” said her Ministry will continue consultation with stakeholders to ensure an inclusive environment

She said an accessibility standards document has been developed in Ghana and will be mainstreamed into Ghana’s building code

“My office is not disability friendly, I have been challenged to get it back to accessible standards when I go back,” the Minister alluded

Ms Afisah Djaba said: “We will right the wrong with technology, innovation and consultation

Ms Penny Morduant, Secretary of State for International Development in the United Kingdom said when people with disabilities are included great things happen.

She said the Global Disability Summit is a summit led by people with disabilities for people with disabilities…If we get things right for people with disabilities we get things right for all.

Some high profile people that shared experiences and inspiration with delegates at the summit included Mr Lenin Moreno, President of Ecuador, the only President living with disability in the world, Ms Gabriella Michetti, Vice President of Argentina and Ms Zhang Haudi, Chairman of the China Disabled Persons Federation.

Many participants who spoke to the media expressed satisfaction about the summit.