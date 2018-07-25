Driver’s Mate Rapes 13-Year-Old-Girl

A driver's mate, Atukwei Quaye, who lured a 13 year-old-girl into a room, had sex with her after threatening her with a knife was on Monday granted bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 with four sureties by an Accra Circuit Court.

Quaye, charged with defilement, however pleaded not guilty and will reappear on August 20.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the court that the complainant is the father of the victim, while the accused is a driver's mate residing at Chorkor.

The prosecution said the accused, the victim, and her father reside in a family house at Chorkor which is a suburb of Accra.

On July 26, 2018, at about 10:00 am, Quaye lured the victim into his bedroom and pulled out a knife.

Prosecution said Quaye forcibly asked the victim to undress and lie on his bed and went ahead to have unprotected sex with the victim and warned her not to tell anyone about it.

The victim, who became frightened, however informed her grandmother who in turn informed the father.

Prosecution said the victim was escorted to the Police Station and a formal complaint was lodged, after which a medical report form was issued to her to seek medical attention.

When the medical form was returned to the Police it indicated that the victim's hymen had been broken.

Quaye was picked up by the Police and in his caution statement denied the offence.