3 Security Men Stole Diapers

The three security men who were remanded into prison custody by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing items including diapers to the tune of GH¢152,695.95 have been granted bail in the sum of GH¢20,000.00 with three sureties.

Philip Tettey, Mohammed Wahad and Amidu Tahiru have all denied unlawful entry, conspiracy to commit crime and stealing.

They are expected back in court on August 1.

Police Chief Inspector Rosina Tettey told the Court that Amidu, Mohammed and Tettey are security men of the Veroni Company, dealers in baby diapers and sanitary towels located at the North Industrial Area, Kaneshie in Accra.

She said on Monday, June 25, this year, the Human Resource Manager of the company reported to work at about 0730 hours and saw that the company's warehouse had been broken into.

He then detected that quantities of baby diapers, sanitary towels (pads) and one Hisense Television monitor had been stolen.

The prosecution said the three had also vacated their post, thus a complaint was lodged with the police.

The Prosecution said investigation revealed that the three had been spotted at the Roman Hill Commercial Area in Kumasi with some of the stolen items and they were subsequently arrested.

Chief Inspector Tettey said, 550 sanitary pads in addition to seven packs of baby diapers were retrieved from them.

They were handed over to the police in Accra and arraigned.