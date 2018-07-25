Health Centres In Kumbungu Get Support

Mr Ras Mubarak, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kumbugu Constituency in the Northern Region, has donated some medical kits to the King's Village Medical Center (KMC) at Bontanga.

The MP made the donation when he accompanied Mr Kai Uwe Aescht, a Germany based Physiotherapist, to visit some seven health facilities in the area, to ascertain the inadequate medical equipment challenges in the area in order to provide support to help address those challenges.

The kits included Kids stocking as well as adult waist braces.

Mr Ras Mubarak said residents within Kumbungu were predominantly farmers and stressed the need for them to get access to quality healthcare delivery to enable them undertake their farming activities.

He appealed to stakeholders in health, NGOs and development partners to help with resources to improve the healthcare system in the country and assured residents of the provision of basic social amenities to improve their living conditions.

Some health facilities in the area were mostly in deplorable conditions, with inadequate bed facilities, frequent and unstable power outages, as well as the absence of essential medical equipment posing threat to effective health delivery.

Dr Apungu Wenceflaus Bamzuri, Medical Superintendent of KMC, who received the kits, expressed profound gratitude, saying 'These would be put to good use to achieve the intended purpose to improve healthcare in the area'.

He said the constant infant mortalities and premature deaths were attributable to lack of radiators and incubators at the facility, hampering efficient discharge of duties, compelling the facility to refer such cases to the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH).

Dr Bamzuri appealed to the MP and his German friend as well as the public to support the facility to acquire an Anaesthetic machine to be able to carry out general surgeries at the Centre to ensure quality healthcare delivery.

Mr Kai Uwe Aescht, appealed to government to create an enabling environment to attract health practitioners to rural communities to improve rural healthcare delivery.

He urged health practitioners posted to the rural communities to exercise restraint and work passionately and diligently to improve healthcare delivery.