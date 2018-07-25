Households Without Toilets To Face Sanctions In Hohoe

Mr Teddy Ofori, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive, has declared that households within the Municipality that fail to construct toilet facilities by December 2018 would be sanctioned.

He said the sanctions would discourage open defecation towards creating healthy environment for business and leisure.

The MCE who was addressing a business development forum organised by the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) Volta/ Eastern branch at Hohoe, noted that although the Municipality ranked amongst the best performing in the Region, it was still lying low on the sanitary scale.

He said the Environmental and Sanitation Agency would identify some households and support them to construct toilets, and would ensure strict compliance to the directive.

The forum attracted scores of industrialists in the enclave including garment makers, agri-business owners, fabricators, and beauticians who engaged the AGI and the Assembly on growing the business sector in the Municipality.

Mr Ofori commended the AGI for supporting business incubation in the Municipality, and encouraged more businesses to join the Association.

He reaffirmed the Assembly's readiness to support the growth of Small to Medium Scale Enterprises, and said financial facilities, as well as the establishment of a rural Technology park in collaboration with GRATIS Foundation was being pursued to manufacture basic tools for industries in the enclave.