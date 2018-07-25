Motor King Assembling Plant Commissioned In Tamale

Tamale, July 23, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, has commissioned a motor king assembling plant, in Tamale as part of employment creation.

The commissioning of the plant was part of the government's 'one district one factory (1D1F)' initiative, to help create employment for the youth in the Tamale Metropolis.

The factory, which was constructed by the Motor King Limited (MKL), a Chinese firm, was designated as a 1D1F initiative by the government to help tackle the problem of unemployment in the country.

President Nana Akuffo-Addo said the Motor King Limited would not pay import duties on the raw materials needed for the operations of the company.

'The Motor King Limited would enjoy a tax holiday for five years for contributing their quota towards economic growth', he indicated.

The President noted that the firm would also be provided with a Research and Innovation Grant to support their activities in research and promotions.

Mr Alan Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry, noted that the firm would be given technical experts to take charge of their financial and technical operations.

Dr Gao Nong, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Motor King Limited, said the company would be introducing Motor king mobile library project to enhance teaching and learning in the rural areas.

She stated that management of MKL would support the government to promote quality standards in health care delivery, agricultural productions and education through cost effective transportation in the country and announced that the company would modernise the assembling factory to serve the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions.

According to Dr Nong, MKL was in partnership with Shandon Wuzheng Group, China and Northern Development Authority, to setup agricultural mechanisation centres in the Northern region to introduce modern agriculture technologies and technical training to local farmers.

Mr Wang Shi Ting, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, said the Chinese government was planning to provide grant to implement the construction of a multi-purpose fishing port complex at James Town in Accra, to boost the fishing industry and to ease the work of local fishermen.

He encouraged the Chinese investors to support government's One District One Factory and One Village One Dam initiatives, to boost the Ghanaian economy.