Never Give Attention To Those So-called HIV And AIDS Healers

Mrs. Gifty Torkornu, Heart to Heart Ambassador has advised People Living with AIDS (PLWA) not to rush and follow up on herbalist who profess to have cure to the disease.

She observed that a lot of PLWAs were deceived by herbalists who ended up aggravating their situations.

Mrs Torkornu was sharing her experiences at a day's workshop for journalists drawn from the Brong-Ahafo and Ashanti Regions at Abesim, near Sunyani.

Jointly organised by the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC) and the Ghana Journalists Association ( GJA), the workshop was attended by about 60 reporters aimed at sensitising them to overcome the challenges in reporting on HIV and AIDS in the country.

Mrs Torkornu said she was among the lucky ones to still be alive after depending on herbal medicine and nearly lost her life, but was fortunate to be introduced to the Anti-Retroviral Drugs which have kept her alive for many years now.

She expressed regret that many of the PLWAs who ignorantly took herbal concoction for treatment had all died and therefore appealed to persons within the traditional circles who claimed to have found cure for the disease to stop since their claims always turned out to be untruth and misleading.

Mrs Torkornu said such herbalists were only taking advantage of innocent and desperate PLWAs to make money because their prescriptions and treatment had never been the right antidote.

She stated stigma about HIV/AIDS still remained a huge stumbling block in fighting the menace since a lot of people refused to be tested and even travelled from their regions to other regions for the drugs.

Mrs. Torkornu Expressed concern that such people kept it (HIV status) to themselves, saying without disclosing to their partners and families, it exposed them to increase risk and advised PLWAs to cope with stigma and prejudice and follow the instruction in taking the Anti-Retroviral Drugs.