Four Retired Staff Of GES Honoured At Agona West

Four retired employees of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Agona West Municipal Education Office in the Central Region have been honoured for their contribution towards the development of education in the Municipality.

Made up of teaching and non-teaching staff, the retirees were presented with citations and parcels in recognition of their service.

They are Mr Kwodwo F. Ansong, Internal Auditor, Ms Dina Akosa Owiredu, Circuit Supervisor, Ms Elizabeth Mensah, Circuit Supervisor and Ms Grace Addo, storekeeper.

The ceremony was held on the theme: 'Retired, but a Repertoire of Knowledge to the Development of Education'.

Addressing the ceremony, Ms Elizabeth Helen Essel, Agona West Municipal Director of Education urged the recipients to use the experience acquired in their active years for the benefit of society.

She said they would have ample time to actively impact the lives of the people in the society, now that they were on retirement, and thanked the retirees for their immense contributions towards improving education in the Municipality.

The Municipal Director of Education urged them to regularly undergo check-ups to know their health status, as their active years had been very challenging with a lot of risks and called on them to make share their array of experience with others.

The retirees thanked the Municipal Education Office for the honour bestowed on them