Prudential Life Holds Health Walk For Bancassurance Partners

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, one of the leading life insurers in the country, organised a 10km health walk to promote a healthy lifestyle among its Bancassurance partners namely Societe Generale Bank, Fidelity Bank, Cal Bank, Zenith Bank and Standard Chartered Bank. The company’s insurance agents were also in attendance.

The walk, which served as a bonding activity for the partners, started and ended at the Lizzy’s Sports Complex went through the American House, Bawalashie Road, through to Ghana Link and the East Legon Police station.

Activities that took place after the walk included aerobics, a health talk, arm wrestling, tug of peace, blood donation, and a health screening exercise.

Some of the other participating partners on the bill for the health walk included Nyaho Medical Centre, DNAFit – a subsidiary of Prenetics, Decathlon, and fitbit.

Ace Majija Chief Commercial Officer of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana said: “We are a life insurance company and the health and wellbeing of our stakeholders are important to us. We have dedicated this maiden edition of our health walk to our Bancassurance partners and our agents – the people that help us drive sales by giving sound financial advice that betters the lives of our customers. We are glad to have had all the other partners on board and we owe the success of this program to them.”

Avi Lasarow, CEO of Prenetics Intl said “We are excited to extend our partnership with Prudential Asia to Prudential Ghana. At Prenetics, we are on a mission to give everyone the power to be in control of their own health and are therefore dedicated to putting the power of personal genetics in the hands of people to help them reach their health, diet and fitness goals on the most personal level possible with just a simple swab of the cheek.”

Dr Elikem Tamaklo, Managing Director of Nyaho Medical Centre said “We are glad to partner and support Prudential Life Insurance Ghana in its efforts to promote healthy lifestyles.

Nyaho is known for its commitment to quality care and the wellbeing of our patients and their families, and this team approach around patients has been the key to Nyaho's success.

We, therefore, identify with Prudential Life Insurance in celebrating and investing in the health and wellbeing of its partners, as health is indeed wealth.”