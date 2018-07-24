Police Brutality: Kumasi Residents Still Have Confidence In The Police Service

Residents of Kumasi have declared that they still bank confidence in the Ghana Police Service amidst recent unwarranted flaws and unprofessionalism displayed by some personnel of the service.

This declaration is on the back of the recent clashes between some personnel of the police service and civilians at various locations including the banking hall assault of Ms Patience Osafo, the shoot-to-kill of seven person's alleged to be robbers, just to mention a few.

Some of the residents told OTEC News' Lydia Bema Okyere that the police service remains the protector of the law and the citizenry of the country, adding that no other service can substitute the police.

They however recommended frequent in-service training for the police personnel to aid in the improvement of quality of the service.

"The police personnel are the same people we run to in times of trouble so we can never downplay them. But we are pleading with their leaders that they should provide adequate training for those who are being recruited, and an in-service training for the personnel already in the service in order to up their abilities", a resident opined.

Meanwhile, some Kumasi residents also bemoaned the political interference of the service, urging authorities to ensure that personnel who are duly qualified for certain ranks be allowed to take them up.

Ghana/otecfmghana.com/ Evans Oppong Bandor/Lydia Bema Okyere