CWG Ghana Rewards UG's 2016/17 Best Computer Science Graduate

CWG Ghana, a full-service IT company, as part of its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, has presented an award to Edwina Borteley Abam, for being the best graduating student in Computer Science at the University of Ghana for the 2016/17 academic year.

CWG Ghana has sponsored the best graduating student from the Computer Science department of the University of Ghana for more than half a decade, to highlight its belief of supporting the best information technology talents for the nation’s future.

The last four awards have been won by women.

Speaking after the presentation ceremony, the Managing Director of CWG Ghana, Harriet Attram Yartey pointed out that the annual award presentation is an attestation of the importanceCWG places on hard work and qualitative education.

She said: “excellence is an integral part of the corporate culture of CWG and this has defined CWG’s business approach to business and service delivery over the years”, adding that “this cut across all the sectors that we serve; from banking to telecoms, oil & gas and recently SMEs, and it is all about the quality of our workforce”.

We boast of an array of professionals whose expertise has formed the core of service providers across Africa. Our premium on quality workforce explains our emphasis on quality education,” she further noted.

Mrs. Yartey assured that CWG Ghana will continue to support students at the university and will soon extend it to other tertiary institutions.

She stressed that education ultimately offers young people the best opportunity in life to achieve their dreams and become the leaders of tomorrow.

Ms. Abam, who received the award in the presence of her parents, thanked CWG for the honour. “I am humbled and I give all the glory to God. I feel good to be a proud winner of this very special award.”

She noted that the award will continue to encourage other students, especially continuing students. “This will help them to strive to get excellent grades and is a wonderful initiative from CWG,” she added.

CWG Ghana Limited, a member of the pan-African Information Communication Technology Company, CWG Plc., is a full-service IT company providing products and services that cut across the ICT value chain of hardware, software and communications.

CWG Ghana, therefore, has a diversified customer base and is represented in various sectors of the Ghanaian economy, such as telecoms, banking & financial services, oil & gas, and services.