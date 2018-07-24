Deception Is A Means Of Warfare

The meaning of Super-Power? America is responsible for many man-made diseases and the testing of bio-weapons such as Aids, Ebola, and Zika in Third World Countries.

In July 1985, Robert Gallo blamed Fidel Castro for sending 'diseased homosexuals' to America. By infecting homosexual men, one created the myth that the viruses were mainly spread through sexual intercourse. In their common meeting places, these people are easily accessible and separable from others accessible.

The childlessness of homosexual men protects against inheritable transmission of the virus. Because first white people were predominantly infected, the media introduced those mass-infections as 'disease of white gay men.'

With the infections of iv.d.u. persons an unintentional spread through vaccination needles and transfusions was presented to be normal. Medical transmissions play an important role in some of the African states.

People from Haiti and Hispanics in some parts of the USA were subjected to infection, in order to kill people in Cuba, without awakening any suspicion. Haiti, the western part of the island of Hispaniola is only 80 kilometers from Cuba.

In 1975, 19 Caribbean states founded the Caribbean Epidemiology Center, excluding Cuba and Haiti. Since 1976, there are registered massive outbreaks of Viruses of Infectious Anaemia of Horses in the Dominican Republic, neighboring part of Haiti on the island of Hispaniola.

The horse disease was then registered for the first time in Cuba in 1977. In 1977, dengue and bleeding conjunctivitis infected thousands of people for the first time in the history of Cuba, leading to the death of hundreds.

In 1979, in Havana Giardia lamblia cropped up in kindergartens. The flagellates, until to the time not existing there, appeared in 50% of the four-year-old children. In 1980, millions of pigs were attacked by African swine fever.

The agent did not originate from Cuba. Since 1986, Cryptosporidium wrari in kindergartens, especially in town in Cuba had suddenly dropped.

The rapid spread of Aids pathogens from Africa to other continents. Mercury soldiers originating from Zaire - the Katanga-gendarmes, had invaded Zaire from Angola in 1977 and 1978, and there had infected themselves in mass rapes.

Cuban soldiers in Angola had infected themselves by homosexual intercourse with these men. When they flew back to Cuba, they infected on Cape Verde Ilha do Sol stewards of several airlines by homosexual intercourse.

These stewards then brought HIV to the USA, Europe, and South Africa and the immigrants from Cuba brought the disease to Haiti. Shortly afterward, a new source for the reports could be heard. The USA Information Agency let it be known through Radio Marti transmitter that Aids was a widespread in Cuba, thanks to the soldiers from Angola, as it anticipated to be in Cuba in 1990.

International press reports upheld this impression, articles in scientific journals corroborated this statement by speculations and false reports. Yet in Cuba, the seed did not grow. Until 1991, 112 people had Aids there and a further 608 had HIV antibodies.