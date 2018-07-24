Motorists To Go Through Vehicles Emission Test

Kwame Appiah-Kubi, addressing the gathering

Deputy Chief Executive of Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mr. Kwame Appiah-Kubi, has said his outfit, in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), will begin a pilot testing of vehicles in the last quarter of this year for carbon emission.

According to him, consequently, the test would be used as a precondition to register and issue roadworthy certificates to drivers.

By the fourth quarter of this year, the deputy chief executive mentioned that his outfit would be introducing a voice-over translation on a computer-based-testing platform into five languages to make it easier for the public to acquire driving licenses.

Mr. Appiah Kubi made these known when the Tema branch of the DVLA commissioned a driver's training centre to adequately prepare drivers before they are issued with license.

He said that DVLA was not only poised to become the leader in the road transport industry but to leverage its operations to ensure that only vehicles of good standard operate on the roads.

In streamlining its operations, he said DVLA, in conjunction with the National Safety Commission and the Ghana Police Service, had created a compliance and enforcement unit to periodically conduct an operational exercise on vehicles that ply the roads to ensure that they are roadworthy.

He mentioned the introduction of the electronic system to eradicate fake roadworthy stickers from the system and also ensure that all vehicles plying our roads are roadworthy to safeguard the safety of drivers, passengers and other road users as well as to check and prevent the leakages of revenue not only to the Authority but to the state also.

Tema Regional Manager, Atta Kuma, mentioned that the centre would help his outfit focus on license A and E drivers as well as corporate institutions.

According to him, the training centre would also set a standard for training unqualified drivers in the region and build the capacity of staff of the Authority.

He stated that the driving school would complement the efforts of the private driving schools without competing with them.

DVLA is a public organization under the Ministry of Transport established in 1999 by an Act of Parliament (Act 569). This has replaced the Vehicle Examination and Licensing Division (VELD) to provide a regulated framework for more effective administration of drivers and vehicles.

The focus of the Authority is to ensure best practices to promote road safety and environmental sustainability while pursuing integrity, excellence, professionalism and reliability in service delivery with the vision to become a reputable organisation with an internationally accepted standard for driver and licensing.