Council Of Zongo Chiefs Grateful To President Akufo-Addo

The National Council of Zongo Chiefs has expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for ordering a probe into the killing of seven persons from the Zongo community in Kumasi.

The Council, through its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Alhaji Imoro Baba Isa, who is also the Sarkin Wangarawa of East Ayawaso area of Accra, has said in a statement that 'the national president and the countrywide membership of the Council have noted with satisfaction the efforts exerted into the matter by President Akufo-Addo. The President's directive that a probe should be carried out to unearth what really happened has gone a long way in calming nerves.'

The Council noted that a probe is the only way the issue can be resolved adding 'we would also like to call on the aggrieved persons that they should avoid any confrontation with the security agencies and others because the President himself has waded into the matter.'

Taking the laws into their hands by the Zongo youth in Kumasi, the Council said 'this would rather exacerbate an already bad situation and do more harm to the image of the Zongo community in the country.'

The Council gave the assurance that Zongo chiefs would do all they can to ensure that the truth is let out and justice served.

The Council was on the verge of arranging to meet the Vice-President, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, to call for such an independent commission of enquiry to probe the killing of seven persons in Kumasi when they received the news that the President had already given a directive to that effect.

The Council of Zongo Chiefs extended its gratitude to the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Zongo Chiefs in Kumasi, and Imams in the region, for their unquantifiable role in calming nerves in the city.