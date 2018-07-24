Husband Confesses Killing Wife

Ernest Titi Perdison

Ernest Titi Perdison, 49-year-old carpenter, who was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, has finally confessed to the offence.

Titi Perdison admitted using the pinch bar to hit the wife's head after a misunderstanding.

The deceased, identified as Salomey Perdison, 38 , was found dead in a single room apartment at Ashingman Estate with multiple wounds.

Neighbours found the pinch bar that the husband allegedly used to hit her beside the body.

Ernest Titi Perdison, after committing the act, locked the victim in the room and fled the scene to escape arrest.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police, (DSP) Effia Tenge, told DAILY GUIDE that after receiving the news about the death of Salomey Perdison, police commenced investigations into the incident.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Ernest Perdison, who has four children with the deceased.

The suspect initially denied any wrongdoing, but while investigations were ongoing, the suspect said he used the pinch bar to hit the head of the wife after a misunderstanding. He said he gave the wife capital to start the 'Wele' business but the wife often incurred debt.

“Recently, the suspect said he gave the wife a total of GH¢350 to support the 'Wele' business but he again received a report from a woman that the wife owed her.”

The suspect said this infuriated him and so he called the wife to find out why she was in debt after all the financial support he had given him. The suspect said this resulted in misunderstanding and the wife used an object to hit him on the forehead.

“The suspect said this annoyed him and so he also gave the wife some beatings.”

In the process, the suspect said the wife took a pinch bar to hit him, but he overpowered her, took the pinch bar from her to hit her head.

“The victim fell in the process, but the suspect said he was afraid the woman was dead and so he changed his cloths, locked the woman in the room and bolted to his brother's house also located in the area.

“After their children closed from school, they could not open the door so a neighbour offered to assist them and in the process of opening the door, they found Salomey lying a pool of blood,” the police chief said.

DSP Tenge said the matter is still under investigations.

The police on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, received a distress call from a neighbour at 4:30pm that somebody had been found dead in her room.

Police proceeded to house with number 115 at Samanpa area in Ashongman Estate and discovered the body of Salomey Perdison.

Police personnel examined the body at the scene after which it was transported to the police hospital morgue for autopsy