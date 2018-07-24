Parents Cheer On FREE SHS

A year into the implementation of the much-talked-about campaign promise of then candidate Akufo-Addo, parents of students in the Northern Region have praised and given thumbs up to the President for the Free SHS policy.

The parents, whose wards are beneficiaries of the Free SHS policy by government, could not hide their excitement as they sang amidst cheers for the President when he met with the members of the Northern Regional Parents Teacher Association (PTA).

According to the parents, the Free SHS policy has relieved them of a major economic burden, putting them in a better position to save and adequately prepare for the tertiary education of their wards.

Dr. Amadu Issah Abudu, Chairman of Northern Regional PTA, while commending government for the initiative, admonished parents to take advantage of the policy to emphasise the education of their children.

According to him, education is the greatest and timeless legacy parents could give their children. He added that the Free SHS affords parents the opportunity to give the right legacy to their wards.

He said even though the policy is facing some challenges with infrastructural deficits and in some cases basic logistics, parents of beneficiaries of the policy are ready to support government to achieve the aim of the policy.

Addressing the parents, President Akufo-Addo said the Free SHS policy had come to stay with the right legislation and funding.

He said going forward government would employ some 8,000 more teachers into the various senior high schools across the country.

He added that government was also adopting a new academic calendar for the operations of senior high schools in the country. This new calendar when fully adopted would increase teacher-student hours, class sizes, enrolment and number of holidays.

The President was optimistic that when adopted and implemented, the dual intake system would help address the many challenges the policy is faced with.