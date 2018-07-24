39-Year-Old Tramadol Addict Drowns In River Subin

A 39-year-old unemployed, Kwabena Adu, has drowned in Subin River near Asafo in the Kumasi Metropolis after alleged tramadol abuse.

He reportedly took some dosage of Tramadol tablets, a known narcotic drug, which is said to be effective for the cure of pains in humans.

he body was found in the early hours of Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that they saw the man lurking around the Subin River on Monday.

The man displayed slight signs that he was unwell, and he was seen taking some dosage of Tramadol tablets, sources revealed.

He then fell on the ground after taking the substance. Later on, blood was seen oozing from his mouth and nose.

People who then sensed danger approached the man to check what was wrong with him, but he had passed on already.

Stunned people at the scene, including drivers and hawkers, mentioned that they know the man’s identity since they know the man in the area.

Tramadol is a substance, which, according to medical experts, can have damning effects on its users.

According to the brother of the deceased, Mark Adua Quansah, Mr. Kwabena Adu had fled home about fifteen (15) years ago but the former only got in touch with his brother three weeks ago adding "l was planning to take my brother back home only to be told he has passed on".

The police were informed about the tragedy and they have since taken the lifeless body to the morgue for preservation.