GHACEM Deepens Ties With Distributors

CHACEM has organised a conference for stakeholders aimed at assisting distributors to grow their businesses.

It was also geared towards cementing the company's relationship with the distributors and entrenching its leadership position in the market.

Speaking at the Customer Partnership Conference held at Peduase Valley Resort in the Eastern Region under the theme, 'Growing You,' Commercial Director of GHACEM, Nana Philip Archer, told the distributors that the cement industry is growing with many entrants, hence the need to remain competitive through building strong partnership with them.

According to Nana Archer, GHACEM has been in the business for 51 years now, and it's not ready to relinquish its leadership position.

“There may be strong competition in the country, but we will still stay focus and remain number one in the industry. This can only be achieved through strong partnership with you,” he added.

He said the market grew by 14 percent last year, which is an indication of hope for business growth, adding that GHACEM needs to remain competitive.

The Commercial Director further announced that GHACEM intends to introduce a new payment and purchase order platform that would enable distributors to buy and pay for cement products using the existing GHACEM Mobile App.

“These are some of the things we want to do to differentiate us from others in the industry.”

He further explained that GHACEM is taking steps to help the distributors succeed as business entities.

Nana Archer added that they are also compiling data on retailers and distributors to enable GHACEM to transport products directly to shops that the distributors want them sent to improve their operations.

This, according to him, has started in Kumasi, Sunyani and Techiman, and would soon be extended to the rest of the country.

Dr. Ishmael Yamson, a board member of GHACEM, through a skype call, said every business would survive or die depending on how it relates with its stakeholders.

Morten Gade, Managing Director, explained that GHACEM has a capacity of over 4.2 million tonnes, adding that the total consumption capacity in the country is about six million tonnes.

He added that the second half of the year would be more competitive for industry players, as new cement factories are expected to come on board.