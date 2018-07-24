Origin8 Marks 20th Milestone

Origin8, the leading integrated marketing communications company in the country, which won the Best Advertising Company of the Year for 2017 Award, celebrated its 20th anniversary recently.

Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Minister of Business Development, who was the guest of honour at the event, spoke about the unparalleled impact that Origin8's contribution over the years has made to the country's advertising space.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Origin8, William Yaw Ansah, thanked all clients of the company and said the company looks forward to revolutionarising the advertising industry in the next decade to promote businesses and quality products.

He also noted that the company has trained a lot of professionals in the sector who have now ventured into academia and management.