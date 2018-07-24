Strong Collaboration Between Industry And Academia Crucial--AGI

Mr Charles Darku, Vice President of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), has called for a strong partnership between academia and industry to help address some challenges facing industries to ensure economic growth.

He said the growth of the economy will enhance sustainable industrial growth which will transcend into job creation and bring prosperity.

Mr Darku said this at the 10th International Applied Research Conference and Technology Fair (IARCTF) organized by the Koforidua Technical University (KTU) at Koforidua.

The conference was on the theme, ''Appropriate Technology and Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Industrial Growth ''

He said such conferences granted an opportunity for the industry to tap into the expertise of academia and academia to tap into the resources of the industry for the mutual benefit of the two.

The Vice-Chancellor of KTU, Professor Mrs Smile Gavua Dzisi, said the IARCTF aimed at providing the opportunity for participants to share ideas and network and also serves as a platform to showcase innovation and technological development.

Prof. Mrs Dzisi said her institution recognized research as a key pillar of their strategic vision to become Ghana's innovative university.