Ken Agyapong Accused Muntaka Of Doctored Evidence

By Maxwell Ofori

The embattled Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyepong, has told the Privileges Committee of Parliament that the evidence submitted by the complainant and the Member of Parliament for Asawase, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, that he allegedly insulted Parliament, has been doctored to suit his agenda.

The law maker has been hauled before the Joseph Osei Owusu Committee to answer questions on public comments he reportedly made, which has denigrated the August House.

Led by his counsel, Alexander Afenyo-Markins, Kennedy Agyepong did not understand why the evidence was doctored to tell a story which did not exist.

According to Afenyo-Markins, the evidence provided by the complainant was not admissible before the Committee, as portions of the video lacked authenticity.

He explained that section 52 of the Evidence Act (Act 323) provides the discretion to exclude portions of evidence that has the risk of unfair prejudice, or substantial danger of confusing the issues.

“When the CD was given to us to view, it had two radio stations; Adom FM and Oman FM, an editing done by the complainant, on the motion that was moved by the complainant himself.

“He did not claim ownership, neither did he say he was in custody, nor the thing was said in his presence, he said he was relying on the media.

“Mr Chair, fairness demands that the complainant should proceed and procure the said evidence upon which he mounts his complaint from proper custody, and the evidence of this is a precedent in this very House, in the July 2015 matter, where in that contempt matter, this House wrote to Multimedia, when an allegation was made for proper audio recording to be brought officially, and the officer from Multimedia testified.

“Mr Chair, it cannot be that because a colleague is merely making an allegation he goes to get the CD from three radio stations, and he has done his editing, and as colleagues, we want to say that it is proper evidence – admissible? It may be him today, it may be somebody tomorrow,” Afenyo remarked.

Afenyo Markin held the view that it was fair that the Committee followed precedence and allowed the appropriate media house to produce the audio, and not what Muntaka submitted.

The Chairman allowed Muntaka’s video to be shown anyway, after which Kennedy was asked if he was the one in the video, a question he answered in the affirmative, but denied the credibility of the video.

Mr Agyepong reiterated what his counsel had said – that the complainant had edited and joined portions of his interview from Oman FM and Adom FM to suggest that he insulted Parliament.

He, however, apologised to Parliament and anyone who may have been affected by the comments he made.

The Chairman, who said the Committee was inquiring into two main issues, asked him whether, indeed, he said Parliament was “cheap” and “useless.” Mr Agyepong confirmed the first, but denied ever referring to Parliament as “useless.”

When asked whether he wanted to cross-examine Muntaka on the evidence he submitted, Kennedy Agyepong said: “I have apologised to Parliament and my leader, and since I have apologised, I don’t need to ask questions.”

The Member of Parliament for Asawase, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, was not at yesterday’s public hearing.