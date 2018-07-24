NDC Elections Hot Up: Ade Coker Among Others File Executive Nominations

The opposition National Democratic Congress is preparing for its regional executive elections in preparation to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party come 2020.

Among several other candidates who filed their nomination on Tuesday for the elections, to be held in Agugust, was the incumbent Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Joseph Ade Coker.

Mr Coker in an interaction with the media at the NDC regional office in Kokomlemle said he has learnt the lessons of the heavy defeat in 2020 and is therefore ready to help the party recapture power in the 2020 polls.

Responding to accusations that his leadership of the region led the NDC to lose the presidential elections in the region which contributed to the party going into opposition, Mr Coker pointed out that, the party lost across the country and not in Greater Accra alone so he cannot be faulted.

“….now we have put the past behind us and we are moving forward so we need people with experience to do the job. The mistakes we made in the past four years, this is the time for us to correct them,” Mr Coker told Joy News’ Kwesi Parker Wilson.

Speaking on the elections, Mr Coker suggested that the incumbent executives should be maintained since they have experience which new candidates may not have.

“Those who have been there before are well paced and well vest to do it better the next time,” he said.

It would be recalled that some functionaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) also touted the same slogan.

Ade Coker also described as frivolous, the suggestions that former President John Mahama should step aside and allow a different candidate take the nod.

“…that is a wab [misguided] thinking,” he said.

He also touted his chances of retaining his role as regional Chairman; saying that “it is a foregone conclusion”.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com| OKA