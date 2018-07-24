NPA Blacklists 8 OMCs, BDCs Following Illegal Activities

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has suspended 8 Oil Marketing Companies and Bulk Distribution Companies (BDCs) for engaging in activities that led to the loss of tax revenue to the government.

The suspended companies are Union Oil Ghana Limited, Agapet Limited, Excel Oil Company Limited, Misyl Energy Company Limited and Globex Energy Company Limited.

Others are Petro Afrique Company Limited, Life Petroleum Company Limited and Unique Company Limited.

A statement from the FDA on the matter said the companies have been suspended for between one and three months.

The suspension took effect on 18th July, 2018.

The NPA said the suspension was “for their involvement in activities that led to the loss of tax revenue to the Government of Ghana.”

It warned the companies not to engage in any “sale, supply, transportation, discharge and receipt of petroleum products for the duration of their suspension.”

The companies who have been handed a 3-month suspension include Petro Afrique Company Limited, Life Petroleum Company Limited and Unique Company Limited.

The NPA further urged the public to desist from engaging the services of any of the sanctioned companies.

The NPA’s action comes after they were urged to it to take tough actions against erring OMCs and BDCs especially after the sector was rocked with a massive fuel diversion scandal.