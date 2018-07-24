Glo Ghana Hosts Business Partners In Ghana

Glo Mobile Ghana has hosted its business partners to a business forum and lavish dinner at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The event, which was held to familiarise Glo’s business partners with new developments in the operations of the company, attracted the company’s partners from all over the country.

Speaking at the event, Glo Mobile’s Head of Business, Mr Uche Ojo, commended the perseverance of the dealers in weathering the storm of the operating business environment. He also shared the new incentives and benefits packaged by Glo for the partners.

He assured Glo’s business partners that the company would continue to ensure that the relationship with them glows brighter and that their operations are made better, adding that Glo “will always do everything we can to encourage you to earn more in the course of your transactions”.

He called on the dealers to strengthen the partnership for the mutual benefit of two parties.

He said Glo had done a lot to boost the network quality and service delivery across key markets in Ghana. “We have more sites up and running today. We have a brand new network in Takoradi and Tarkwa area. Everything about the network is brand new in that area and is primed to provide our subscriber seamless services from now on”.

He also used the opportunity of the meeting to intimate the partners on the upcoming Glo Mega shows in Accra which would start on August 12, 2018.

The shows, which he described as a subscriber-appreciation package, are meant for the delight of subscribers on the Glo network. The rich entertainment package will bring some of the best Comedians and Musicians across Africa to entertain thousands of Glo subscribers at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre, La, Accra.

In all, five events made up of two Comedy shows, two Music shows, and a final event, which combines both music and comedy, will be held.

Subscribers only need to use up GHc20 for Voice or GHc30 for both Voice and Data over 30 days before each event to qualify to enjoy the shows.

The Chief Executive of Sprint N Limited, Alhaji Gbademu Adeboyejo, who spoke on behalf of the business partners, commended the company for getting the partners together to rub minds with them.

According to him, the event was a demonstration of the fact that Glo Mobile “recognised the strategic relationship between the company and its business partners”.

He advised the company to make such a gathering a regular event in the company’s calendar.

Ghana’s most respected comedian, DKB, was on hand to entertain both the partners and Glo staff at the evening event.