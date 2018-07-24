Prof Mills Deserves An Inquiry Into His Death

Shortly after midday on Tuesday, July 24, 2012, unconfirmed whispers spoke of the sudden death of the sitting President of the Republic of Ghana. Barely two hours after the rumour, an official government release attempted to put troubled minds at rest.

Signed by John Henry Martey Newman, Chief of Staff, who was a also a close confidant of the deceased Head of State, the statement said: “It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow that we announce the sudden and untimely death of the President of the Republic of Ghana – His Excellency Professor John Evans Atta Mills.”

Since when did any death become timely, anyway. But that is not the worry of many Ghanaians. It is why the sitting President suddenly passed on, when the incident occurred, how did he die and what reason did the doctors give for the sudden death of the President, after the then ruling party painted a glossy picture of a fit and robust Chief Executive of the Republic at work mattered most to the grief-stricken population at the centre of the earth.

The official statement only provided an answer to the where and when the Head of State parted company with the people whose mandate kept him glued at the old Slave Castle. The whole gamut of the statement left the nation completely in the dark.

“The death,” according to the official statement, “occurred at the 37 Military Hospital this afternoon, while receiving medical attention, after being taken ill a few hours earlier. The Vice-President will broadcast to the nation in due course,” the statement added.

Far from putting troubled minds at rest, the statement on Prof John Evans Atta Mills' death, devoid of details, rather fuelled speculations, leading to the kind of confusion which has still not been resolved six years to the day.

When his understudy, in the person of Mr. John Dramani Mahama, was sworn a few hours after the official statement, his patronising speech of being the late Professor's mentor did not resolve any issue. If anything at all, the new President's demeanour added to the mystery of the whole affair.

Six years down memory lane, Ghanaians are still in the dark about what actually accounted for the death of the man universally acknowledged as the man of peace. There has not been an official release of any autopsy report, neither has there been any information on a coroner's inquest.

Rather, the rumour mills have been busy churning out innuendoes, half truths, allegations and outright condemnation of those who handled information about the late President's death. In the midst of all this, Mr. Cadman Mills, senior brother of the deceased, went public and stated that his brother died after suffering a combination of 'severe stroke' and brain haemorrhage. The news in all this is that Cadman was rewarded with an ambassadorial role to represent the people of Ghana in the United States of America.

Five years after his brother's mortal remains were interred at the Asomdwee Park, and just after being recalled from his duty post in Uncle Sam's backyard, Mr. Cadman Mills began singing a new tune.

In March last year, the senior of the Mills brothers granted an interview to the media group under the Excellence in Broadcasting (EiB) banner, that includes Starr FM in Accra, and spilled some hot beans. He told Ghanaians that at the time his brother sat at the Castle, top officials of the government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) did not want the public to know that the sitting President at the time was ill.

“He is not somebody who would want to hide things, but for some strange reason, they decided that politically, it was not allowed for people to know that he was sick,” he told his interviewer. “Prof. Mills had a growth in his sinuses, and it was quite sizeable, that some people call pre-cancerous, others call it cancerous.”

The former Ghanaian envoy to the United States of America said, with the high level of suspicion surrounding his brother's death, the best option to settle the issue would be an inquest, now that the NDC was out of power.

Why he waited until the NDC had been kicked out of power before asking for an inquest tells the story of big coward. Along the coast of the Central Region, they call such a person 'Okotoo.'

Read Mr. Cadman Mills lips on radio: “To be honest with you, I'm just so fed up with the suspicion and speculations. If it would help matters…If Ghanaians, will once, and for all, be at peace for them to have an inquest, please do it. Please have an inquest so that Ghanaians can rest and be at peace.”

The people along the coast of the Central Region refer to any person afraid of his own shadow and suddenly exhibits machoism when officialdom is not around as 'Okotoo.' For me, Cadman is also a typical Simpa Panyin, an elderly fellow who sees no evil, hears no evil and talks no evil when matters are hot, only to shout from the roof-tops when everything appears to be cool.

For the avoidance of doubt, Mr Cadman Mills told the radio station that he was not sure whether some people would still not raise other issues after the inquest. But, with the NDC out of the way, he would welcome an inquest.

Mr. Cadman Mills agreed with some of us, who had all along believed that the former President was seriously ill and unfit for the highest office of the land, even before Prof. Mills campaigned to become Head of State of this Republic.

“My brother got very sick and was in South Africa in 2005 and had treatment. Part of the effect of the treatment in South Africa was that progressively it affected his vision and also affected his hearing.”

Those calling for an investigation into his death believe top officials of the party the former president served might have been alarmed at the prospect of losing the 2012 elections, with the acknowledged sick and infirm Prof. Mills leading the party from the front. At that point in time, the general notion was how to get rid of the man who held the ticket of the NDC for the polls, but would be classified as a lame duck candidate. The best option was to find a candidate to groom him for the vote, rather than sticking with the ill and infirm John Evans Atta Mills.

The only means of circumventing the process, obviously, was for the seriously ill head of state to step aside, and since he was not prepared to give way, there ought to be means of getting him to give way.

Some of us are of the firm conviction that the death of the President at the time was cleverly contrived to save a sticky situation, particularly, for the then ruling NDC.

Several twists and turns, in the circumstances leading to the official announcement of his death, seem to support a conspiracy theory, and that the state of Ghana has an obligation to unravel the mystery. My checks at the 37 Military Hospital suggest that the deceased President did not have any folder recording the history of his medical treatment at the hospital at the time of his death. I am told that what was brought to the hospital was not a human being. It was the corpse of the former head of state that was brought to the hospital. In other words, before the vehicle carrying the former President reached the hospital, the sitting President at the time was dead.

We are told that there was no ambulance at the time to take the 'seriously ill' President to hospital, and that the man was bungled into the back seat of a 4×4 vehicle and sent to 37 without the usual presidential escort with sirens at full blast. Incidentally, it was during the mid-day rush hour. Up till now, no official of state has bothered to tell Ghanaians why the seriously ill head of state was sent from the Castle to 37 Military Hospital without an escort.

Without letting Ghanaians in on the circumstances leading to the death of their sitting President, an expensive funeral was organised within two weeks of his demise to virtually close the chapter on the President's death.

Barely two months after the body of the former President was laid to rest at Asomdwee Park, his predecessor abandoned the use of the Castle in indecent haste. No official reason has been given for the certificate of emergency under which the NDC administration, led by immediate past President John Dramani Mahama, abandoned the Castle in favour of Jubilee House.

The NDC, in its propaganda worst, had described the edifice built by ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor to commemorate the Jubilee year of this nation's independence from British colonial rule, as only fit for a piggery or poultry farm.

How the piggery became fit for human habitation, to the extent of becoming the administrative head office of the Republic of Ghana, is one mystery the good people of Ghana are waiting to be unraveled.

One theory doing the rounds is that mysterious objects were frequenting the Castle, hence the indecent haste that characterised the departure of the entire administration of this country into the 'poultry farm.'

In all this, there is something that must be eating at the soul of top officials of the Mahama administration. There was this young man, a cadre of the so-called revolution, who worked at the Office of then Chief of Staff, Mr. Julius Debrah. The young man is now deceased. The now deceased young man traced his ancestry to Mepe in Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa's North Tongu Constituency. According to accounts relayed to this write, the young man used to warn to authorities that he would spill the bean unless all the foot soldiers benefitted from the various scams allegedly making the authorities filthy rich at the time.

The news in this narration is that the man died suddenly. The suspicion, according to some members of the family back at Mepe, is that the man was poisoned. To show their anger and frustration at the turn of events, the family members put what amounted to a fatwa on top officials of the ruling NDC at the time, not to attend the funeral. As you read this story, there has been no official reaction from the family. But speculation of a poison attack is still rife within the family.

Following this death, another cadre, who is a close friend of the deceased, abandoned his post at the then Flagstaff House and returned to his village. Several theories are being propounded on this incident, giving some clue to the motive which might have accounted for the 'untimely' death of the former President of the Republic of Ghana. Before then, it is instructive to examine another theory with similar consequences.

One of the international functions performed by one-time Vice-President Mr. John Dramani Mahama was to lead a delegation to Brazil, at which aircraft were acquired by the state for use by the military. One aircraft, Embraer 110 was listed by an official statement as costing this country US$88 million. Several hues and cries were raised over the issue, especially when the company had allegedly stated on its website that the aircraft in question cost US$28 million without any additional inputs. Communication and other gadgets could be added, depending on the specification of the buyer. In that case, the cost could rise to $45 million, it was said.

Somehow, the state was said to have forked out a whopping US$88 million of hard earned foreign currency to acquire the same Embraer 110 aircraft. These are speculations though. Several accounts seem to suggest that the deceased President John Evans Atta Mills set up a committee to investigate the matter. Proponents of this theory insist that the former President died before the official sitting of the committee of enquiry. I have my own theory also. Information at my disposal indicates that about 10 days before the former President's death, he received a delegation, comprising of the very top echelon of the party, who pleaded with him to vacate his idea of contesting for the Presidency in the year 2012.

The contention was that he was too ill to go round the country seeking the people's mandate. Many might remember Mr. Nii Lante Vanderpuiye, one-time Special Aide to the former law lecturer, who declared in the run-up to the President's death that the sick and infirm Head of State needed not to campaign, and that he would lead a campaign of foot soldiers to seek victory for him.

My understanding is that this statement came about following the pressure on Prof. Mills to resign.

Whether or not the Member of Parliament for Ododioodoo had his tongue in cheek when he made that pronouncement is another matter. What is important in this discussion is that Prof. Mills was pronounced dead barely 10 days after one of the naysayers visited him at the Castle. Believe it or not, one of the names being mentioned in the grapevine, in connection with the death of the Ekumfi-born former President of the Republic, is said to relate to the leader of the gang that abducted and killed the three judges and an army officer in June 1982.

Lance-Corporal Amedeka led the murder squad in June 1982. I am being told that the man who is accused of hitting the former President's head also bears the Amedeka name. Any coincidence? Remember that four of the murder squad of December 1982 all resided at the Boys' Quarters of the Ridge Residence of Flt.Lt. Jerry John Rawlings and his wife. The key to the vehicle used in the sordid deed was officially said to have been kept on the centre table at the Rawlingses' residence, though the Fiat Compagnola itself was parked at the State House.

For starters, let us understand this concept. The murder squad in the judges' case told the Special Investigation Board of former Chief Justice Mr. Justice Azu Crabbe that at the time of the abduction, they knew they were carrying out an operation on behalf of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC). The interesting bit is that Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings and his wife still swear to the high heavens that they know not anything about the abduction and killing of the judges and a single retired army officer. It is 36 years since the incident. We are still waiting for the pieces to fall in their rightful places, though some people have paid for their role in the crime. The real Mackoys are still roaming the streets of this country.

Six years on after the death of President Mills, there is still anger in Ekumfi, the ancestral home of the deceased head of state. The hasty manner of the burial of the mortal remains of the former law lecturer still remain a sore subject. Mr. Kodwo Ampiah, head of the Odomna Clan, told newsmen before the late President's burial that the family was not even consulted before the Government Funeral Committee, headed by Saltpond-born Mr. Kofi Totobi Quakyi, one-time Minister of Information and later National Security Coordinator, fixed the burial date for August 8, 2012.

Mr. Ampaih complained that the date for the funeral, barely two weeks after the official announcement of the former President's death, was unilaterally chosen by the committee. Family members were not even consulted.

The decision for the venue for his final resting place – Asomdwee Park – was also taken without the consent of the family members, of who are still seeking the mortal remains to be sent to Otuam for a proper burial. At the lower level of the family, the members are spoiling for a confrontation with NDC authorities over the burial ground of their elder family member.

Nana Ogyaboafo VII, Queenmother of Gyinankoma and a member of the family, rained insults on those who rushed to bury the former President without establishing what killed him, six years after the body was lowered into the grave.

“When my uncle died, I did not sit down. I went round all the deities in the 52 towns and villages in the Ekumfi Traditional Area, and asked them that if he died a natural death, then he should go and rest in peace. But, if he did not do so, his ghost should continue to haunt those who killed him until they confess their sins,” the Queenmother swore. Six years on, there has not been an answer to her prayers, but she still lives in hope that very soon her prayers would be answered. The good people of the Ekumfi Traditional Area are not the only group of people crying for an enquiry into the death of the good old former law professor.

A group calling itself Committee for Social Advocacy has issued a statement asking for a probe into the manner of the former President's death, in view of the many inconsistencies in the accounts given by officialdom.

“The passing away of President John Evans Atta Mills on Tuesday 24th July, 2012 devastated the hearts of many in the country and beyond. Many were those who felt that the President could have lived longer to avoid this gargantuan unprecedented mishap,” the statement said.

“It is obvious President Mills was abandoned to die…The fact remains that government appointees miserably failed the late President and the nation at large,” the Committee for Social Advocacy averred.

It is this contrived failure that calls for an inquiry. I do not believe the good old professor should die in vain.

Ebo Quansah in Accra