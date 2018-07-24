Worldwide Evangelism Donates To Nyamaa Special School In Sunyani

Worldwide Evangelism Services(WES)in Collaboration with Golden Intellectual school has donated assorted items and stationery's valued at GH¢10.000 to Nyamaa Unit for Spacial needs children Special School in Sunyani as part of (WEC) 10th anniversary.

The items include textbooks,cartons,soaps,toilet Roll,tables,chairs,My First Copy,drinks,Bottle water,Omo and among others.

Presenting the items, Mr. kofi Boakye Fosuhene, the CEO of Worldwide Evangelism Services, said the gesture was to show love and care for inmates.

Worldwide Evangelism Service is a Non Denominational Ministry with the main aim of winning every soul for Christ in all parts of the world and also send the gospel to all people no matter their location outreach.

He said Christians were not only obliged to provide spiritual needs to the society but also to assist to improve the well being of the less privileged in society.

Mr. kofi Boakye Fosuhene,also called on organizations,institutions and individual's to visit the school and donate to the inmates.

"It is our(WES) responsibility to contribute our quota to the society because government cannot do it all alone".

The Nyamaa Special School was established in 2007 to provide education for children with Down Syndrome in Sunyani and its environs.

"The school aim is to train children with Down Syndrome so that they can live an independent life and not become a burden on their families and the society” he stated.

Mr.James Yeboah Frimpong,the headmaster of Nyamaa Unit for Spacial needs children,who received the items on behalf of the school , thanked Worldwide Evangelism Service for the kind gesture and called on other public-spirited individuals and organizations to come to their aid.

The Headmaster therefore ,appealed to education director,MCE and organizations to come to their aid as the school need bus as the absence of a school bus is hampering the enrollment of more children with Down Syndrome into the school.

"We also need learning tools and resources centre where we can keep our Vocational works and the finished items"

Madam Ranti Adjako,the Proprietress of Golden intellectual school, in an interview with Space FM,also encouraged parents who children with Down Syndrome not to keep them in the house but bring them to the to Nyamaa Unit for Spacial needs children in Sunyani to be trained.

Meanwhile Mr. Raymond Fosuhene,Circuit Supervisor of Sunyani Municipal Education Circuit B, who speaks on behalf of the Sunyani education director,expressed his profound gratitude to WES for the gesture and called for more support for the school "as the school need fence wall and other things" he told space Fm.

He urged parents not to hide their Autistic children but bring them to the school to be trained.