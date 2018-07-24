Global Sky Security Donates To Ghana Police

Global Sky Security Limited, a Ghanaian private security company on Friday 20th July, 2018 donated 200 raincoats to the National Patrol Department of the Ghana police.

The company also donated another 200 set of raincoats to the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) at the Police Headquarters in Accra.

The donation forms part of the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) of helping the police fight crime during the rainy season.

The donation comes following an incident involving a police officer some few weeks ago, directing traffic in the rain at Lapaz, a suburb of Accra without a raincoat.

Victoria Adu, Head of Administration at Global Sky Security Limited speaking in an exclusive interview said the gesture will be replicated across the country.

She said it was the first time the company is donating to the Ghana Police but certainly won’t be the last.

“what we intend doing is to cut across Ghana. We will visit every region to do this donation to the Police Service to aid them in effective policing”, she stared.

According to her, Global Sky Security has also initiative plans partner with the police to cut down crime by 70percent.

The company also intents to support the police administration with surveillance and CCTV cameras and other security equipment.

Mrs. Victoria Adu therefore urged other private security companies to also lend it support to the Ghana Police in the fight against crime.

On his part, Spt. Joseph Atsu Dzineku, Director of Operations of the National Patrol Department of the Ghana Police commended Global Sky Security Limited for their donation.

He called other companies and the general public to assist the police service to effectively discharge their duties.

Supt. Atsu Dzineku also cautioned motorist and other road users to be careful on the roads during the rainy season.