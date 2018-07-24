Jean Mensa And Deputies Will Deliver - Dr Oduro Osae

A local governance expert, Dr Eric Oduro Osae has lauded the appointment of the Executive Director of the Institute for Economic Affairs (IEA), Jean Mensa, as the new chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC).

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday July 23, 2018 also appointed the Head of Political Science Department at the University of Ghana, Dr. Eric Asare Bossman, and the Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Mr Samuel Tettey, as deputy chairpersons of the Commission.

Miss Adwoa Asuamah Abrefa, a corporate legal practitioner was also appointed as a member of the EC.

Speaking to Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman on Accra-based Power 97.9FM on Monday shortly after the appointment was made, Dr Osae who is also the Dean of ‎Graduate Studies and Research at the ‎Institute of Local Government Studies observed Mrs Mensa and her deputies are fit for the position.

"Unlike previously, team work will not be a problem for them (the EC Boss and her deputies)," he added.

He premised his assertions on the fact that Dr Bossman had in the past worked on many projects with Mrs Mensa hence there will be a good collaboration to manage the Electoral Commission unlike what happened at the era of Mrs Charlotte Osei who was sacked barely two months ago for stated misbehaviour.

Mr Osae also commended the appointment of Mr Tettey as a Deputy Chairperson, stressing that he will bring on board a great deal of experience since he rose through the ranks from a district electoral officer to become a deputy chairperson of the commission.

He thus urged them not to repeat the mistakes of their predecessors but serve the country with utmost commitment and hard work to save the image of the commission, saying "team work is what we need as a country to deliver good electoral results."

Profile Of The Nominees

Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa

Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa is currently the Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), and Co-ordinator of the Ghana Political Parties Programme.

She is a lawyer by profession and has carved a niche for herself in the field of policy research and advocacy.

She has been involved in the development of policies such as the Presidential Transition Act of 2012; the Revised 1992 Constitution of Ghana (draft); the Political Parties Funding Bill; and the Revised Political Parties Bill.

In 2010, she served as a Commissioner of 1992 Constitution Review Commission, and is currently a member of the Government Committee tasked with preparing the Affirmative Action Bill. She is married with three children.

Mr Samuel Tettey

Mr. Samuel Tettey is currently the Director, Electoral Services (Elections) at the Electoral Commission, a position he has held since January 2014.

Samuel Tettey

He has held several positions in the Electoral Commission, including District Electoral Officer in the Awutu/Effutu/Senya District, and Central Regional Director of the EC, a position he held from 2005 to 2011.

He has been a member of many Election Observer Missions to countries such as the Kingdom of Lesotho, Guinea and Liberia. He is married with three children.

Dr Eric Asare Bossman

Dr. Eric Asare Bossman is currently the Head of the Department of Political Science at the University of Ghana, Legon.

He holds a Master of Arts Degree in International Affairs from Ohio University, and also has a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Political Science from West Virginia University.

He is the author of several policy papers in the areas of international politics, democracy in Ghana, and has teaching and research interests in the fields of Comparative Public Policy, Democratic Development, Public Policy Analysis, Human Rights, International Security, Globalization and Forced Migration.

Ms. Adwoa Asuama Abrefa

Ms Adwoa Asuama Abrefa is a corporate legal practitioner, with specialization in land/property acquisitions, corporate law and corporate governance.

She is currently the General Manager, Legal and Corporate Affairs, at Cirrus Oil Services Limited, and holds an LLM Master of Laws Degree in Oil and Gas, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law and Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon.

She is married with one child.